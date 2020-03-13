Also available on the NBC app

After a whirlwind two-part finale for Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor,” the drama still isn’t over — Peter and Madison took to social media to announce they were no longer pursuing their relationship. The two faced the world on Tuesday to announce that after the 28-year-old pilot had ended his engagement with Hannah Ann Sluss, he and Madison reunited to give their relationship another go. But just days after a dramatic After The Final Rose ceremony, where Peter’s mother made it very obvious she did not approve of the relationship, Peter and Madison called it quits.

Appearing: