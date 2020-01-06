Also available on the nbc app

"Bachelor in Paradise" star Jade Roper scored a huge payday playing fantasy football. The mom of two came out on top in DraftKings' Millionaire Maker daily fantasy game during Sunday's NFL playoffs, taking home $1 million. While Jade received lots of congratulations online, many speculated that she and husband Tanner Tolbert had colluded on their respective submissions to the contest, which is against DraftKings rules. In a statement to Access, Jade and Tanner said: "We respect that Draft Kings feels they must do their due diligence in regard to Jade winning their $1 million dollar prize for the fantasy contest for the NFL’s wild-card round this weekend. Though we must ponder, would the questions, accusations and curiosity about this win be the same if the winner had been male and someone who wasn’t already in the public eye? It is incredibly important for us to establish that Jade’s win is nothing more than pure luck and we are confident that Draft Kings will determine the same."

Appearing: