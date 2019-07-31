Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Welcome Baby Boy: 'We Are Over The Moon'

Also available on the NBC app

It's a boy for Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert! The "Bachelor in Paradise" couple welcomed their second child on July 30, according to People. Jade and Tanner are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Emmy, who gave her little brother the sweetest first hello! Though the new family of four couldn't seem happier as is, the reality stars told Access months ahead of their son's arrival why they were already prepared to have more kids.

