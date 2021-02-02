Also available on the nbc app

Matt James is taking a stand against bullying! "The Bachelor" chatted with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about his dramatic season and got candid about all the bullying that has gone down in the house. Matt explained why he believes Queen Victoria's recent appearance on "Good Morning America" is part of the problem. Matt also shared what Bachelor Nation fans can expect when his buddy Tyler Cameron arrives and teased Heather Martin's appearance. Plus, Matt promised he thought everyone kissed with their eyes open!

