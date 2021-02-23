Also available on the nbc app

"The Bachelor" star Matt James has broken his silence on the show's ongoing controversies surrounding race. In a statement posted to Instagram, the first-ever Black male lead weighed in on the racist allegations against frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell as well as the problematic interview between Chris Harrison and franchise alum Rachel Lindsay, which resulted in the host taking a hiatus from the reality series. "The past few weeks have been some of the most challenging of my life, and while there are several episodes left of the season, it is important that I take the time to address the troubling information that has come to light since we wrapped filming, including the incredibly disappointing photos of Rachael Kirkconnell and the interview between Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison," he wrote. "The reality is that I'm learning about these situations in real time, and it has been devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly."

