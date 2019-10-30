'Bachelor In Paradise's' Tayshia Adams And John Paul Jones Split: 'We Truly Did The Best We Could'

Also available on the NBC app

Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones have called it quits. The "Bachelor in Paradise" couple announced their breakup to fans just months after sparking a romance on the reality series. "We truly did the best we could," Tayshia posted on Instagram. "But at this time have decided that what is best for the both of us is to go our separate ways." JPJ also confirmed the split on the "Reality Life with Kate Casey" podcast, saying, "We have so much going on in our personal lives. It is very difficult to focus on a serious relationship."

