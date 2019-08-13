'Bachelor In Paradise's' 'Hot Sauce' Jane Defends Blake: He Can't Catch A Break!

Also available on the NBC app

In this episode of "Bachelor in Paradise The Morning After," hot sauce loving Jane Averbukh recaps the most recent episode with Access Hollywood. She surprisingly defends Blake, who has been involved in some major drama on the show with Caelynn, Hannah G. and Dylan! She also names the biggest flirt and biggest diva from "BiP." She also has an interesting response when asked about who her dream #BachelorNation hookup would be!

Appearing: