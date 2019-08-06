Also available on the nbc app

On the first episode of "Bachelor in Paradise," Demi opens up about her sexuality to her friend and former "Bachelorette" Hannah B. She reveals that she's been seeing a woman and doesn't want to put a label on her sexuality. She also reveals that while they are "head over heels" about each other, they aren't exclusive. Demi made history this season as the first same-sex kiss in the #BachelorNation franchise.

Appearing: