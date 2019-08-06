Priyanka Chopra Shares First Photo Of Her & Nick Jonas' Daughter, Reveals Baby Is Home From The NICU
CLIP 05/08/22
Main Content
On the first episode of "Bachelor in Paradise," Demi opens up about her sexuality to her friend and former "Bachelorette" Hannah B. She reveals that she's been seeing a woman and doesn't want to put a label on her sexuality. She also reveals that while they are "head over heels" about each other, they aren't exclusive. Demi made history this season as the first same-sex kiss in the #BachelorNation franchise.