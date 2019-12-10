'Bachelor In Paradise' Stars Katie Morton And Chris Bukowski Call Off Their Engagement

Also available on the NBC app

It's over! Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski have called it quits just months after they got engaged on "Bachelor in Paradise." Katie and Chris both took to Instagram to share the news. "We've reached a point in our story where we agree it's best to go our separate ways," they said in a joint statement. "We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that’s the base of our relationship, and it's what is most natural for us."

