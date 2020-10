Also available on the nbc app

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty have ended their engagement. The fan-favorite Bachelor Nation couple, who got engaged on this summer's season of "Bachelor in Paradise," announced their split in a joint Instagram statement on Oct. 31. "We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run, and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually," they wrote in part.

Appearing: