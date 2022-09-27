Main Content

'Bachelor In Paradise': Shanae Promises She Won't Be A Villain On The Beach

CLIP09/27/22

Shanae Ackney is heading to paradise with a positive attitude. Shanae promised to Access Hollywood that she won't have the villain title after she was dubbed one on Clayton Echard's season of "The Bachelor." Plus, Shanae admitted that she's a bit nervous to be involved in a love triangle and revealed what she's looking for in a partner. "Bachelor in Paradise" premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27 on ABC.

