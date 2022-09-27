Main Content

'Bachelor In Paradise': Michael A. Gets Candid On Leaving 6-Year-Old Son To Find Love

CLIP09/27/22

Michael Allio is looking for love in paradise! Ahead of filming this season of "Bachelor in Paradise," Michael chatted with Access Hollywood on location about joining the show and opened up about his tough decision to leave his 6-year-old son to film. Michael also revealed how he would handle being in a love triangle. The new season of "Bachelor in Paradise" premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27 on ABC.

