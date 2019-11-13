Also available on the NBC app

It's a boy for Carly Waddell and Evan Bass! The "Bachelor in Paradise" couple are officially parents of two. The reality alums announced the arrival of son Charlie, revealing to People that their "healthy" little one was born on Nov. 12 with a "fast and perfect" delivery "straight into Mommy's arms." Carly and Evan are also mom and dad to 21-month-old daughter Bella, while Evan has three sons from a previous relationship. The pair announced Carly's pregnancy on Instagram in May and found a cute way to incorporate one of their Bachelor Nation pals when revealing the sex of their bundle of joy months later.

Appearing: