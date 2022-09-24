Main Content

'Bachelor In Paradise': Andrew S. Reveals If He's Interested In Teddy Following Flirty Exchange

CLIP09/23/22

Andrew Spencer is off to paradise! Ahead of filming this season of "Bachelor in Paradise," Andrew told Access Hollywood why he signed up for the series after appearing on Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette." Andrew revealed what he's looking for in a partner and revealed if he hopes to date Teddi Wright on the beach. The new season of "Bachelor in Paradise" premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27 on ABC.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Andrew, Bachelor in Paradise, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.