Another Bachelor Nation wedding is on the horizon! Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch are engaged after meeting and falling in love on Season 5 of "Bachelor in Paradise." The firefighter proposed on Aug. 28 near the couple's home in Toronto with Dan + Shay's "Tequila" playing in the background. "You'll never walk alone again," Kevin posted on Instagram. "From here on out, we run together. Astrid, you are my family, babe. Forever."

