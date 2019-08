Also available on the NBC app

"The Bachelor" lovebirds Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are nearly four months away from saying "I do!" While the engaged couple is keeping their ceremony off TV, they let fans in on a major piece of their wedding prep on Wednesday, flaunting their soon-to-be-sent invitations on Instagram. Check out their invites, which include the wedding date and venue!

