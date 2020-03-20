Also available on the NBC app

Colton Underwood delivered an important Instagram message to fans while revealing he's tested positive for the coronavirus. The former "Bachelor" shared his diagnosis in a candid Instagram video, telling fans that he's proof the illness can affect the young and healthy. Though Colton admitted COVID-19 is already "kicking my a**," he assured followers he has optimism for his prognosis and the outbreak as a whole.

