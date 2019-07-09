'Bachelor' Colton Underwood: I’m Praying That Hannah B. Makes The Right Decision About Jed

Also available on the NBC app

Colton Underwood isn't the biggest fan of Hannah Brown's leading suitor! "The Bachelor" alum exclusively dished his thoughts about Hannah's journey to finding love with Access. Colton, who was ridiculed for not having sex during his season, lends advice to Hannah, who has revealed she has been intimate during the show. Colton also shares why he believes Jed's rumored past-girlfriend situation is "totally messed up." Plus, the former NFL player reveals he's getting closer to popping the big question to his girlfriend Cassie.

