Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

'Bachelor' Clayton Echard Reveals If He Regrets Spilling Shocking Intimacy Details On Air

CLIP01/04/22
Also available on the nbc app

Clayton Echard's journey to finding love was off to a bumpy start! The former NFL player chatted with Access Hollywood about his dramatic premiere episode of "The Bachelor." Clayton admitted that he didn't think Sally's past was a red flag and hinted at her possible return. Clayton also noted that his connection with Clare just wasn't strong and shared why he gave Teddi his first impression rose. Plus, Clayton teased what's to come in the upcoming episodes.

Appearing:
Tags: clayton echard, news, lifestyle
S2022 E012 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.