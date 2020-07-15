Also available on the NBC app

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke have delayed their wedding a full year due to coronavirus concerns. The reality star revealed on his and fellow Bachelor Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti Haibon's "Almost Famous" podcast that the pandemic has made it impossible for him and Jessica to tie the knot when they'd originally planned. Ben explained that he and his bride-to-be thought they'd be able to reschedule their vows for sometime in the first half of next year, until they realized that work commitments and simply not knowing COVID-19's impact on the foreseeable future means they're probably looking at November 2021.

Appearing: