Bachelor Nation is holding Chris Harrison accountable after he found himself in a pretty dramatic situation. The 49-year-old host came under fire after he admitted to "wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism" while discussing allegations against "Bachelor" contestant Rachael Kirkconnell with Extra correspondent and former "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay. Harrison has since apologized, but alumni of the hit show were quick to call him out for downplaying the growing claims of Kirkconnell's past racist behavior.

