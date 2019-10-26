Also available on the NBC app

Lauren Bushnell has given out her final rose! "The Bachelor" alum married country singer Chris Lane on Oct. 25, 2019, following their whirlwind romance of about a year. People reports the newlyweds tied the knot in Nashville with 160 of their friends and family members in attendance. After meeting back in 2015, the lovebirds began dating in fall 2018 and made their red carpet debut as a couple that November during the CMA Awards. In June 2019, Chris proposed to Lauren in the backyard of her parents' Oregon home before sharing the special moment with fans in the video for his love song, "Big, Big Plans."

Appearing: