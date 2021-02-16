Also available on the nbc app

On this episode of “Bachelor Tea Party,” Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and Jared Haibon talk to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall about the most recent episode of the show, where a bunch of ladies were sent home by Matt James. The couple also reacted to Chris Harrison’s announcement that he is temporarily stepping down as host of the show following his controversial remarks about the racism allegations against contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

Appearing: