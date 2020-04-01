Also available on the NBC app

Caroline Lunny is now the latest Bachelor Nation alum to test positive for COVID-19. Caroline, who is known for going after Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s final rose on his season of "The Bachelor" back in 2018, revealed to RADIO.COM's Karson & Kennedy of Mix 104.1 that she tested positive for the coronavirus after originally getting a negative result. "I have COVID -- I think I thought I didn't have it because I thought I was just being a little hypochondriac and like a little feeding into the paranoia" she revealed. "I originally got my test results and it said like negative, but that was for Influenzas A, B and RSV. And then a couple days later my doctor called my mom…"

Appearing: