'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Shows Off Hairy Legs On The Red Carpet 1 Year After Ditching Her Razor

Leg hair, don't care! Bekah Martinez hit the red carpet with hairy legs and couldn't be happier about it. The "Bachelor" alum showed off her natural gams at a formal event and revealed on Instagram that she fully ditched her razor a year ago as "a practice of self-love." Though fans were already aware she'd stopped shaving her armpits, the new mom explained that pregnancy gave her the ultimate boost to overcome her body hair insecurity once and for all.

