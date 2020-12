Also available on the nbc app

Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds spent most of April battling COVID-19. "It was scary, but all scary thoughts I hold to myself," he told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles of his calm under pressure. "If I had scary moments, I wouldn't really say anything." Babyface explained how he first noticed his symptoms and shared a standout memory from his days working with Madonna and Michael Jackson.

