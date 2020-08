Also available on the NBC app

It's 2020, and baby Emma from "Friends" is finally waking up! Noelle Sheldon, the child star who portrayed Rachel Green's daughter on the beloved sitcom, celebrated New Year's Day with a fun photo referencing one of the show's memorable jokes. "Just woke up from the best nap of all time," she wrote, a nod to the episode where Chandler Bing said the 1-year-old would keep sleeping until 2020.

