Ayesha Curry is looking fit and feeling fabulous! The host and cookbook author celebrated her new FitBit partnership with a look at her toned figure in a pair of Instagram photos this week, showing off her hard work in a bright coral sports bra and curve-hugging gym shorts while also demonstrating the perfect squat! The mom of three revealed earlier this year that she'd dropped 35 pounds in quarantine and now, she's ready to share her tips for a healthier lifestyle.

