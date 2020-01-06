Also available on the NBC app

Awkwafina is riding a high after her history-making Golden Globes win. "I don't even know what I'm feeling right now … It was very, very, very intense, very overwhelming, very emotional," the comedian told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Zuri Hall backstage, shortly after she became the first Asian woman to win the Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Awkwafina also talked about her late mother "[having] a hand" in her life and reacted to Ricky Gervais' polarizing opening monologue.

