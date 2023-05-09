Kourtney Kardashian Poses With Addison Rae In Matching Pink Bikinis & Shows Off Growing Baby Bump
CLIP 07/04/23
Awkwafina is ready for a “Crazy Rich Asians” sequel. The actress told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans she will drop “everything I’m doing” to be part of the film. “I’m still very much down for that. I think they’re still trying to work on some things, I don’t really know the details. I think that something should be coming together, I hope,” she said. Awkwafina also told Access what she hopes kids will take away from the live action version of “The Little Mermaid” which hits theaters May 26.