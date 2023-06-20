Avril Lavigne and Tyga have reportedly called it quits. The "Sk8er Boi" songstress and the "Rack City" rapper broke up, a source confirmed to E! News on Tuesday, telling the outlet: "They have broken up. They are still really good friends, and have the utmost respect for each other but it just really did not work out." Neither Avril, nor Tyga, have publicly commented on their supposed breakup. The couple's reported split comes just three months after they sparked romance rumors when they stepped out together at Mugler and Hunter Schafer's party at Paris Fashion Week. At the time, Avril and Tyga walked into the party hand in hand and kissed inside. The "Complicated" singer's most recent relationship came just shortly after she called it quits with her fiancé, Mod Sun. The punk rockstar's rep confirmed to Access Hollywood in February that the couple had gone their separate ways. Avril and Mod's breakup came just 11 months after he popped the question in Paris.

