Avril Lavigne Steps Out After Mod Sun Breakup With Bold Style Statements At Paris Fashion Week

CLIP03/01/23

Avril Lavigne is stepping out at Paris Fashion Week as a single woman. The "Girlfriend" singer attended the Courrèges runway show in the City of Lights on Wednesday, just over a week after news broke of her split from fiancé Mod Sun. She rocked an edgy, all-black ensemble featuring a trench coat, thigh-high boots and a statement T-shirt from the luxury brand Vetements with this bold message: "I'm not doing s*** today – Mission accomplished."

Tags: Avril Lavigne, mod sun, breakup, engagement, music, celebrity, fashion, paris fashion week
