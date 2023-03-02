Avril Lavigne is stepping out at Paris Fashion Week as a single woman. The "Girlfriend" singer attended the Courrèges runway show in the City of Lights on Wednesday, just over a week after news broke of her split from fiancé Mod Sun. She rocked an edgy, all-black ensemble featuring a trench coat, thigh-high boots and a statement T-shirt from the luxury brand Vetements with this bold message: "I'm not doing s*** today – Mission accomplished."

