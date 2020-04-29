Also available on the nbc app

Avril Lavigne is giving back through music. The singer joins Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles via Zoom to discuss her new single, "We Are Warriors," which is a rerecording of her track "Warrior" and celebrates essential workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines. The 35-year-old goes on to share why she believes she and fellow Canadian Justin Bieber might really be 12th cousins and reveals she reached out to him after he went public with his Lyme disease diagnosis, an illness Avril has also faced. And, the star breaks down the inspiration behind her 2002 hit "Sk8er Boi." "We Are Warriors" is out now.

