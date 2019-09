Also available on the NBC app

How is this possible? Angela Bassett might be the only person on Earth who still hasn't seen "Avengers: Endgame" – and she's in it! The Oscar nominee reprised her "Black Panther" role for the record-shattering blockbuster, but somehow avoided catching her performance on screen. Angela tells EW Live on SiriusXM that she isn't the only one in her household who has missed out on "Endgame," but will she ever get caught up?

Appearing: