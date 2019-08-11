'Avengers: Endgame' Cast Gets Emotional About The 'Rare' Bond They Share (Exclusive)

Also available on the NBC app

It's safe to say the original "Avengers" love each other 3000. In an "Endgame" DVD featurette, which Access Hollywood is debuting exclusively, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and the rest of the gang open up about how their life-changing, decade-long Marvel experience turned them from co-stars to family. What was it like to take their curtain call, knowing it was likely the last time they'd all act together? "Avengers: Endgame" will be released on DVD, Blu-Ray and Ultra HD on Aug. 13.

