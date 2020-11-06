Also available on the nbc app

2021 is sure to be off to a sizzling start! The Australian Firefighters are back with their 28th annual calendar, which features lots of ab-baring snaps of the firemen posing with cute animals! Malcolm and Lloyd Wright, two of the firefighters featured in this year's calendar, tell Access Hollywood all about what it was like modeling for some amazing causes. All six editions of the 2021 calendar are available now.

