According to Austin Butler's voice coach, his continued Elvis impression is not an act. Irene Bartlett, the 31-year-old actor's voice coach, chatted with ABC Australia's Gold Coast on Monday, and she addressed how his voice permanently changed since playing such an iconic role in Baz Luhrmann's biopic. "What you saw in that [2023] Golden Globes speech, that's him. It's genuine, it's not put on...I don't know how long that will last, or if it's going to be there forever," she said, defending Austin.

