Main Content

Austin Butler's Voice Coach Defends His Permanent Elvis Voice: 'It's Genuine, It's Not Put On'

CLIP01/18/23

According to Austin Butler's voice coach, his continued Elvis impression is not an act. Irene Bartlett, the 31-year-old actor's voice coach, chatted with ABC Australia's Gold Coast on Monday, and she addressed how his voice permanently changed since playing such an iconic role in Baz Luhrmann's biopic. "What you saw in that [2023] Golden Globes speech, that's him. It's genuine, it's not put on...I don't know how long that will last, or if it's going to be there forever," she said, defending Austin.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Austin Butler, elvis, Voice, Singing, actor, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.