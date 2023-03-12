Main Content

Austin Butler's Oscar Date Is His Longtime Friend & Agent: 'I Owe My Entire Career To Him'

CLIP03/12/23

Austin Butler's time as Elvis is coming to a close, and he is celebrating with his longtime friend and agent at the 2023 Oscars. The best actor nominee told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez why he brought his pal of 14 years to the big event. "[He’s] one of my best friends since I was 17 and then became my agent and so I owe my entire career to him," Austin explained.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Austin Butler, date, Oscars
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.