Austin Butler has entered the building! In a first look at the new film "Elvis," the 30-year-old teams up with Tom Hanks to bring the iconic story of Elvis Presley to life. Austin revealed that he felt a lot of pressure when portraying the late legend, but did get Elvis' ex-wife, Priscilla Presley's stamp of approval. "She said you have a lot of support as she hugged me. That was so huge for me getting that blessing," he said.

