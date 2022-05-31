Austin Butler has a lot to celebrate! The 30-year-old actor got a 12-minute standing ovation for his performance in "Elvis" at the film's premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last week. "That was the most magical night of my life," he told Access Hollywood while also admitting that was his first time seeing the film. Austin also opened up about having an "existential crisis" after he wrapped the movie and revealed the advice Tom Hanks gave him. "Tom said, you know, 'I think it could be really healthy for you to just jump into something and have to explore and learn and do new things' and because I probably would have sunk into a pretty deep depression if I hadn't done anything." You can watch Austin in "Elvis" in theaters on June 24.

