Austin Butler is giving a rare comment about his former love, Vanessa Hudgens, two years after their split. During an interview with GQ Hype the 30-year-old actor was asked about the end of his nearly nine-year-relationship with the 33-year-old actress and kept things vague with his response. "Life is full of changes and you've got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing," he said. Vanessa and Austin started dating in 2011 and were together for almost nine years, shocking fans when they broke up in 2020. Since their romance ended, both have moved on. Vanessa is currently dating MLB star Cole Tucker. Austin has been linked to Kaia Gerber.

NR S2022 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight