Austin Butler isn't the only one all shook up over his portrayal of Elvis Presley! The "Elvis" star joins Access Hollywood's Scott Evans in front of Elvis' classic pink Cadillac and reflects on how "terrified" he was to take on the role, and reveals he felt such "relief" and gratitude when Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley loved his take on the icon. "Elvis" is in theaters June 24.

