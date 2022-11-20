Main Content

Austin Butler 'Almost Wasn't Surprised' He & BFF Ashley Tisdale Are Related: 'It Kind Of Made Sense'

Ashley Tisdale was shocked to learn that her close friend Austin Butler was her 10th cousin once removed on a recent episode of Ancestry's YouTube series "2 Lies & A Leaf" – but Austin wasn't as stunned! "I almost wasn't surprised. It kind of made sense, you know?" the "Elvis" star told Access Hollywood at the 2022 Governors Awards. "We've been close for a long time, and I love her a lot. She called me and she said, 'I just found out we're cousins!'" Austin also said that he wishes Jacob Elordi "all the best" as he steps into the King of Rock and Roll's shoes for a Priscilla Presley biopic.

