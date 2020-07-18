Also available on the nbc app

August Alsina has responded to Jada Pinkett Smith calling their past romance an "entanglement." The singer shared his take on the aftermath of Jada and husband Will Smith's bombshell "Red Table" talk conversation in which they confirmed she and August had been involved during a brief separation between her and Will four years ago. August told Vulture that he's on board with Jada's word choice and wasn't expecting that part of her confession to go viral.

