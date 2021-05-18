Also available on the nbc app

Audrina Patridge is finally opening up about the romance rumors which circulated between her and actor Chris Pine. “The Hills” star revealed that in 2009 they hung out more than a few times and that their lifestyles just didn’t line up. She did dish some major details to Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast on Tuesday about an unforgettable kiss with the actor. “I remember he ordered black squid pasta. I remember he was eating it and he had black on his lips when he looked at me and was like, you’re so beautiful, can I kiss you? I kissed him with the black ink slobber,” she admitted.

