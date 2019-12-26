Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Audrey Roloff And Jeremy Roloff's Daughter 'On The Up And Up' After Scary Illness And ER Visit

CLIP12/26/19
Also available on the nbc app

Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff's daughter is on the mend after a scary illness over the holidays. The former "Little People, Big World" stars took. 2-year-old Ember to the emergency room after she'd been suffering from a nasty tummy bug just days before Christmas. Audrey shared on Instagram that the six-hour visit resulted in a diagnosis of respiratory syncytial virus, commonly called RSV. Though the pregnant 28-year-old explained that the infection is "no joke" and caring for a sick child this time of year is especially stressful, the toddler is now luckily "on the up and up."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, audrey roloff, jeremy roloff, audrey roloff jeremy roloff, little people big world, audrey roloff daughter, babies, parenting, jeremy roloff wife, jeremy roloff daughter, audrey roloff pregnant
S2019 E01 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.