Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff's daughter is on the mend after a scary illness over the holidays. The former "Little People, Big World" stars took. 2-year-old Ember to the emergency room after she'd been suffering from a nasty tummy bug just days before Christmas. Audrey shared on Instagram that the six-hour visit resulted in a diagnosis of respiratory syncytial virus, commonly called RSV. Though the pregnant 28-year-old explained that the infection is "no joke" and caring for a sick child this time of year is especially stressful, the toddler is now luckily "on the up and up."

