Aubrey Plaza Deadpans About ‘Wanting To Channel My Anger & My Rage’ For Action Flick

Aubrey Plaza and Jason Statham spoke with Access Hollywood about their new film, “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” and shared about the project. Aubrey also opened up about what it was like working on an action movie playfully saying, “You’ve got the world’s sweethearts, me and Jason Statham, a match made in heaven. … I’ve been really wanting to channel my anger and my rage into something and take down the bad guys.” “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” is in theaters on March 3.

