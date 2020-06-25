Main Content

'Athlete A': Larry Nassar Accuser Maggie Nichols On Life After Speaking Out

Former Olympic trainer Larry Nassar is serving 175 years in prison after being convicted on multiple charges of sexual misconduct. His downfall came after gymnast Maggie Nichols first came forward to tell her story. Her accounts led to hundreds of gymnasts, including Olympians Simone Biles and Aly Raisman, sharing their own stories about Nassar. Maggie is the center of the powerful new documentary "Athlete A," and she tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles more about her journey. "Athlete A" is available to stream now on Netflix.

