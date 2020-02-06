Also available on the nbc app

U.S. astronaut Christina Koch landed safely on Earth on Thursday after setting a record for spending 328 consecutive days in space, making her mission the longest spaceflight for a woman. Christina documented her journey extensively on social media, sharing breath-taking views from the International Space Station and captioned her most recent post, "What will I miss? The exquisite beauty of both the planet Earth and this marvel that its amazing people created."

