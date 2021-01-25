Also available on the nbc app

Asia Argento recently spoke with Italian newspaper “Il Corriere della Sera” and has accused “Fast and the Furious” director Rob Cohen of allegedly sexually assaulting her while they worked on the 2002 film, “xXx.” Cohen denied the allegations in a statement to multiple outlets that reads, “Mr. Cohen categorically denies Asia Argento’s accusation of assault against him as absolutely false. When they worked together, they had an excellent working relationship and Mr. Cohen considered her a friend, so this claim dating back to 2002 is bewildering, especially given what has been reported about her in recent years.”

